Metro passengers advised not to travel as heatwave causes severe disruption

Operator Nexus are advising passengers to avoid the network amid ongoing severe disruption to services due to the high temperatures.

Nexus say that its services remain significantly disrupted and that people should not travel unless it was absolutely necessary.

Metro services are suspended between Haymarket and Regent Centre and South Gosforth and Tynemouth due to overhead wires sagging in the heat in multiple locations.

The heatwave is causing disruption to Metro services.

Metro Operations Director, John Alexander, said: “Customers should avoid travelling on Metro today. There remains major disruption on the network and it is better to avoid making a journey unless it is absolutely necessary. The safety of our network, customers and colleagues must be the priority.

“We still have suspended services between Haymarket Regent Centres and South Gosforth and Tynemouth after the heat caused overhead wires to sag. These all need to be repaired.

“If customers do need to travel then please ensure you allow plenty of time for your journey, and take water with you in order to stay hydrated. Keep the train windows open to allow a flow of air into the carriage. If you do feel unwell alight at the first available station and seek some shade, and, if needed, alert us using a station Help Point.”

Metro tickets and passes are accepted on the following local buses:

All Arriva services between Haymarket, Regent Centre and the coast.

Go North East services 1, 19, 309 and 310.