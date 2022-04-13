Sandie Cudlip, from South Shields, said she is celebrating the physical and mental changes of her body after losing the weight she never thought she would be able to.

After becoming fed up with feeling unhealthy and unhappy, the 29-year-old decided to join Slimming World in June 2020.

Sandie said she never dreamed that by taking that first step, she would be almost five-and-a-half stone lighter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Before and after pictures of Sandie

When she first started her Slimming World journey, the graphic designer weighed 16st 11lbs and now weighs 11st 9lbs.

Sandie said: “I’m not quite at my target weight but I’m far from the girl I used to be.

"I used to think I couldn’t lose weight without having to starve myself, exercise excessively or stop eating the foods I wanted. I used to crave food and binge on junk because I’d not let myself have any treats.”

“With Slimming World and the weekly support of my consultant Glynis and my group, I’ve learnt how to balance enjoying food and treats without it damaging my weight loss.

"I know having a piece of cake once in a blue moon isn’t going to undo all my hard work, I just revert back to what works and continue.”

Sandie, who now lives in Stanley, said her mental health has improved significantly since making better food choices and losing weight.

She said she was able to lose weight by making changes to her daily diet.

Before joining Slimming World, she would often snack on chocolate and biscuits which she has now swapped for fruit.

Her breakfast choice has improved too, swapping poached eggs on toast with brown sauce for oats and berries.

She added: “I don’t ever want to go back to being the 17 stone girl I was feeling unhappy and unhealthy. I now have so much more confidence and believe in what I can achieve. I have gained so much.