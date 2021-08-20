South Shields TikTok star Lauren Amour urging young people to get their Covid vaccine

Singer Lauren Amour has amassed an impressive following of 17.5k on her TikTok account, @musicbyamour, where she shares videos of her performances and daily life with fans.

But in one of her most important videos to date, the 24-year-old gave fans an insight into what it is like getting a coronavirus vaccine in a bid to encourage other young people to get theirs.

The former Jarrow School pupil overcame her fear of needles to get her second vaccine at Cleadon Park in South Shields this week where she filmed the process for followers.

Lauren Amour receives her second Covid vaccination at Cleadon Park Primary Care Centre, South Shields.

"It was so easy, just in and out,” she said.

“Getting the vaccine has made me feel safer and allows me to protect others.

"I really wanted to protect myself and my family, and to see my 92-year-old gran in the safest way possible.

"As someone scared of needles, I can say that thinking about the vaccine is way worse than actually going and getting it done!"

Lauren Amour with vaccinator Emma Dixon at Cleadon Park Primary Care Centre in South Shields.

Lauren, who has more than 30,000 followers on social media, got involved in music early, regularly performing at the Customs House in South Shields as a youngster.

After graduating from the Academy of Music and Sound in Gateshead, Lauren secured her first publishing deal and has gone on to write for stars like Joel Corry and Now United.

Her single 'Reason to Stay' reached number 1 on the Amazing Radio Charts.

Lauren's live shows were put on hold during the pandemic, but now that she's had the vaccine, she's hoping to restart them soon.

Lauren Amour, pictured with vaccinator Emma Dixon, overcame her fear of needles to get her coronavirus vaccine and is urging other young people to do the same.

She said: "I was booked to song write in LA, but Covid has meant I can't go out and socialise or work like normal.

"Getting the vaccine means I can travel and continue my singing career.

"I feel safer about going back to normal, restarting gigs and helping those businesses sticking to restrictions.

"We all need to do this together. One person can't save the world, it has to be all of us."

More than 83% of people in South Tyneside have now had at least one dose of the vaccine, while 66% of people aged 20-29 have had their first jab.

GP Dr John Lloyd, who is part of the team coordinating the vaccine in South Tyneside, urged young people to book in for their vaccine.

Dr Lloyd said: “If you’re hoping to get back to something more like normal, the vaccine is absolutely the best way to protect yourself and the people you care about.

"If you haven’t had the jab yet, it really is time to take action and protect yourself.“

A great many younger people have had their first jab, but it’s so important that we protect as many people as possible and to keep on being careful."

For details of drop-in vaccine clinics every day in South Tyneside this week, just visit www.getyourjab.uk. or just call 119.