South Tyneside firm creates relaxation garden for workers to help boost health
Everything in the garden is rosy for workers at a factory in South Tyneside.
Cell Pack Solutions – based in West Walpole Street, South Shields - has created a ‘health garden’ for its 28 members of staff after finding that 65% were concerned about their ‘work life balance’ and 43% thought ‘stress’ was a concern.
The firm has earned praise from South Tyneside Council bosses for raising awareness of good health among their workforce. The council has been working with local employers to promote physical and mental wellbeing in the workplace through its Better Health at Work Award (BHAWA).
Coun Tracey Dixon, deputy leader of South Tyneside Council responsible for independence and wellbeing said: “This year the BHAWA celebrates ten years of making North East workplaces happier and healthier. Since 2016, the council has more than tripled the number of companies achieving the BHAWA status.”
The Cell Pack Solutions garden was once the staff smoking area but has now been transformed into a relaxing, rejuvenating space.
All aspects of the garden were designed, sourced and constructed by employees using recycled materials.
Coun Dixon added: “It’s truly amazing to see how much time and effort Cell Pack Solutions have put in to creating a tranquil space for its employees to relax during their break times. This is what the Better Health at Work Award is all about.”
Eddie Czestochowski, managing director, said: “Everyone has done a great job in creating the garden and it’s so nice that all of the staff have chipped in to bring it together.”