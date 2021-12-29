South Tyneside smokers urged to consider quitting for 2022 for the sake of their health and their pockets as costs soar

Smokers are being urged to quit the habit.

With Covid still very much at large and household bills set to soar, there has never been a better time to treat an addiction to tobacco with specialist support and quit-aids.

Financial experts are warning people that they could be around £1,700 worse off by next April as a result of rising inflation and soaring energy bills but stopping smoking could help offset some of these costs.

Furthermore, smokers are more at risk from developing complications with Covid-19 as it affects the respiratory system.

Councillor Anne Hetherington, Lead Member for Independence and Wellbeing at South Tyneside Council, urged smokers to consider giving up – and highlighted services available to help

She said: “Although South Tyneside had the highest rate of smoking quitters in the North East last year, it is a sad fact that smoking is still the leading preventable cause of ill health in the borough.

“While quitting smoking is never easy, it is the single biggest thing you can do to improve your health. With the pandemic still very much at large in our communities smokers are at an increased risk of falling seriously ill.

“There really has never been a better time to stop smoking so I would urge people to reach out for support and make 2022 a turning point and feel healthier and wealthier as a result.”

Help for people wanting to leave smoking behind can include specialist one-to-one support and advice, nicotine replacement therapy and text or WhatsApp support from a ‘peer pal’ – a trained person who has already quit and can help with the challenges ahead.

The NHS can put together personalised quit plans for smokers who want to give up the habit at https://www.nhs.uk/better-health/quit-smoking/personal-quit-plan/

Health chiefs say quitting smoking is easier with the right support, and people who can manage to give up for 28 days are five times more likely to quit for good.