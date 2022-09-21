The flu jab - who can get and how how to book

What is a flu jab?

The flu jab is a vaccination which is offered every year through the NHS to help protect people at risk of getting seriously ill from flu.

Who should get the jab?

Picture c/o Pixabay.

The flu vaccine is given free on the NHS to adults who:

*are 65 and over (including those who will be 65 by 31 March 2023)

*have certain health conditions

*are pregnant

*are in long-stay residential care

*receive a carer's allowance, or are the main carer for an older or disabled person who may be at risk if you get sick

*live with someone who is more likely to get a severe infection due to a weakened immune system, such as someone living with HIV, someone who has had a transplant, or is having certain treatments for cancer, lupus or rheumatoid arthritis

*are frontline health workers

*are social care workers who cannot get the vaccine through an occupational health scheme at work

Starting from mid-October, people aged 50 years old or over (including those who will be 50 years old by 31 March 2023) can have a free NHS flu vaccine. This is so at-risk groups can be offered vaccination first.

If you’re in this age group and have a long-term health condition that puts you at risk from flu, you do not have to wait until mid-October.

Why get the flu jab?

Medical experts say the vaccine provides the best protection available against a virus that can cause severe illness. Some people have a greater chance of catching the flu than others and without protection from the jab could lead to other health conditions such as bronchitis and pneumonia.

When to get the flu jab?

The NHS says the best time to get a flu vaccination is in the autumn or early winter before flu starts spreading.

Where to get the flu jab?

You can get a flu vaccination at a GP surgery or pharmacist. Some maternity services also offer a flu jab to pregnant women.