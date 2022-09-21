The South Shields seven-year-old was expected to be paralysed from the waist down after being diagnosed with spina bifida.

But Carter has taught himself how to move and his mum has described him as ‘amazing’.

Spina bifida is a condition where a baby's spine and spinal cord do not develop properly in the womb, causing a gap in the spine.

Carter Sinclair whose 'amazing' progress has been described by his mum Sammy.

It has left Carter with mobility issues that greatly affect his day-to-day life. He has no movement in his feet.

His ankles and calves are weak. He has to wear splints and mum Sammy Bettley, 33, said: “He was born with spina bifida and they told us he would be paralysed from the waist down.

"But he has got stronger and defied all the odds. He started walking at three-and-a-half years old. He walks with a waddle and it is amazing how much his body has adapted.”

Carter has battled ever since he was born and Sammy added: “He went through five or six operations in the first three months and a lot of it was on his spine and his brain because of fluid build-up.”

Carter Sinclair pictured as a baby.

Now, though, Carter is due to have an operation at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle as his foot has collapsed inwards.

"It is due to happen soon and he is going to be off his feet for quite a long period of time,” said his mum who works as a senior manager for nurseries in the area.

Carter, who is a pupil at Ridgeway Primary Academy in South Shields, has an ambition to be a movie maker when he is older.

Also in the family is dad Lee Sinclair, 34, a pipe technician, and Carter’s siblings Macie, 12, Lily, 11, and Eliza, four.

Carter Sinclair who has spina bifida but loves to defy the odds.

The forthcoming operation is another setback for a brave boy who mum described as ‘so loving. He is so friendly’.

In the meantime, he is getting on with life in his own brave style.

And he is doing it with the help of a Great North Runner who went the extra mile to help the South Tyneside youngster.

Having fun on the beach.

Eamonn said after the race: “With Daisy helping to make sure I got help after the fall, I managed to complete the run and raised £1145 for Carter.”

The money will go towards a wheelchair for Carter and Sammy, who works for Eamonn at his nursery business in South Tyneside and Wearside, said: “I am so grateful to Eamonn for doing that.

South Shields youngster Carter Sinclair.