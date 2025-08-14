Top marks for care home in health award scheme

Marine Park View Care Home staff, from left, Angie Marklew, Karina Greenhalgh, Toni Carlin, Allenore Azizi, Julie Ainsworth, Ashleigh McDonald and Teresa Mullen with their award.

A care home in South Tyneside has been praised for its high standards after winning an award set up by hospital bosses to recognise teams who help keep dirt and germs in check.

South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust carried out audits at 52 care homes in Sunderland and 23 in South Tyneside as part of its IPC Excellence Award.

The Trust has a dedicated IPC – Infection Prevention and Control - team and set up the award scheme to acknowledge a care home which has shown it has high quality infection prevention and control standards.

Marine Park View Care Home, in Beach Road, South Shields, was hailed as the winner for “consistently demonstrating excellent IPC standards from an environmental and hand hygiene perspective.”

Toni Carlin, manager of the family-owned home, said: “I am proud of the staff who have worked closely to improve our infection control standards. It’s all down to the fact we all work as a team.

“To achieve this award as my first role as a manager is overwhelming, I had a little tear in my eye when I found out.”

He added: “We get lots of good comments from visitors, which is lovely and our residents have told us that they’re over the moon with home winning an award.”

June Holmes, the home’s IPC Champion, has supported it improving cleaning records, infection control audits and reviewing updates from the Trust team.

She said: “This is my first award for the home and I have worked here for over 30 years, I am so overjoyed.”

The Trusts IPC team also supports wards and units at Sunderland Royal, South Tyneside District Hospital and Sunderland Eye Infirmary and

all care homes in the area.

Allenore Azizi, one of the Trust’s senior infection prevention and control nurses, said: “We would like to congratulate the care home team at Marine Park View on achieving the IPC Excellence Award and it is a clear testament to its unwavering commitment in upholding standards.

“The home’s dedication to creating a safe, clean, and caring environment for residents, staff and visitors is truly commendable and I hope the team takes great pride in this achievement.”