Vaccine team will head to South Shields football club this weekend offering vaccinations
Football fans will be able to get vaccinated ahead of the Mariners’ home tie this weekend.
The vaccine team will be offering first, second and booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine for anyone aged 12 or over from a minibus next to turnstiles 1-2 on the corner of the 1st Cloud Arena stadium on Saturday.
Jabs will be on offer from 10am until kick-off at 3pm.
Community Covid-19 champions will also be on hand to spread the word and answer any questions from patients on the day.
South Shields FC take on Radcliffe Borough in their quest for promotion from the Northern Premier League, with the hosts hoping for two big wins on Saturday afternoon – on and off the pitch, helping to protect fans and local residents against the Covid-19 virus.
Dr John Lloyd, a GP and part of the team leading the borough's vaccine effort said: "This is all about bringing the vaccines into the community to make it as easy as possible to protect yourself from the virus.
"It's handy for fans before the game and people working on the industrial estate and it's a short walk from Bede Metro station if you're coming from another area. Here's to keeping safe from Covid and a home win for the Mariners!"
Steve Camm, South Shields FC Foundation Manager and Covid Community Champion, said: “The foundation is committed to providing information and access to services that support health and wellbeing. So, we are really looking forward to hosting a mobile vaccine clinic ahead of kick off this Saturday at 1st Cloud Arena. We hope it is something people will choose to participate in to help protect themselves and others.
“We’d like to see as many people as possible choosing to take up this opportunity to get their jab ahead of Saturday's game.”
People aged 18 and over are eligible for the Covid-19 booster jab, providing it has been at least 91 days since their second dose.
A range of other drop-in clinics are taking place throughout the week, at Flagg Court, in South Shields; St John the Baptist Church, in Jarrow; the Glen Health Centre, in Hebburn, and other venues. Full details are available at www.getyourjab.uk.