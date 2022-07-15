Millions of people across the UK are still unvaccinated against coronavirus and as a Parliamentary committee urges health bosses to do more to encourage take-up, new research reveal which parts of the country are proving hardest to reach.

Across England, 83.4 per cent of eligible people are vaccinated, but there are wide discrepancies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Westminster has the lowest vaccination rate in the country with almost a third (31.9%) unvaccinated, followed by Camden with 31.4% and Barking and Dagenham with 30.3%.

South Tyneside has the third highest rate of unvaccinated people in the North East, with 18.9 per cent of residents yet to have at least one jab.

Only Newcastle (21.9 per cent) and Hartlepool (19.8 per cent) have a higher proportion of unvaccinated residents.

All figures are as of up to July 3, 2022.

The latest figures show vaccination rates across the country

Lowest rate of vaccine take-up across South Tyneside ranked

South Shields West. Population: 7,872. Total with one or more vaccination: 5,606. Percentage vaccinated: 71.2. Percentage unvaccinated 28.8

Biddick Hall. Population: 6,595. Total with one or more vaccination: 4,919. Percentage vaccinated: 74.6. Percentage unvaccinated

Brockley Whins. Population: 5,029. Total with one or more vaccination: 3,839. Percentage vaccinated: 76.3. Percentage unvaccinated 23.7

West Harton. Population: 5,643. Total with one or more vaccination: 4,314. Percentage vaccinated: 76.4. Percentage unvaccinated 23.6

Westoe. Population: 6,327. Total with one or more vaccination: 4,845. Percentage vaccinated: 76.6. Percentage unvaccinated 23.4

Jarrow Town. Population: 5,247. Total with one or more vaccination: 4,067. Percentage vaccinated: 77.5. Percentage unvaccinated 22.5

Simonside. Population: 5,229. Total with one or more vaccination: 4,086. Percentage vaccinated: 78.1. Percentage unvaccinated 21.9

West Park. Population: 5,201. Total with one or more vaccination: 4,100. Percentage vaccinated: 78.8. Percentage unvaccinated 21.2

South Shields East. Population: 8,142. Total with one or more vaccination: 6,420. Percentage vaccinated: 78.9. Percentage unvaccinated 21.1

Horsley Hill. Population: 6,192. Total with one or more vaccination: 4,888. Percentage vaccinated: 78.9. Percentage unvaccinated 21.1

Whiteleas. Population: 6,399. Total with one or more vaccination: 5,116. Percentage vaccinated: 79.9. Percentage unvaccinated 20.1

Primrose. Population: 6,266. Total with one or more vaccination: 5,073. Percentage vaccinated: 81. Percentage unvaccinated 19

Harton East. Population: 5,221. Total with one or more vaccination: 4,260. Percentage vaccinated: 81.6. Percentage unvaccinated 18.4

Hebburn North. Population: 8,324. Total with one or more vaccination: 6,898. Percentage vaccinated: 82.9. Percentage unvaccinated 17.1

Cleadon Park. Population: 5,660. Total with one or more vaccination: 4,705. Percentage vaccinated: 83.1. Percentage unvaccinated 16.9

Whitburn and Marsden. Population: 7,434. Total with one or more vaccination: 6,245. Percentage vaccinated: 84. Percentage unvaccinated 16

Hebburn South. Population: 9,110. Total with one or more vaccination: 7,653. Percentage vaccinated: 84. Percentage unvaccinated 16

Fellgate and Hedworth. Population: 5,133. Total with one or more vaccination: 4,313. Percentage vaccinated: 84. Percentage unvaccinated 16

Boldon Colliery. Population: 5,572. Total with one or more vaccination: 4,704. Percentage vaccinated: 84.4. Percentage unvaccinated 15.6

West Boldon. Population: 5,836. Total with one or more vaccination: 4,704. Percentage vaccinated: 85.3. Percentage unvaccinated 14.7

Hebburn West. Population: 6,022. Total with one or more vaccination: 5,326. Percentage vaccinated: 88.4. Percentage unvaccinated 11.6

Harton West. Population: 5.066. Total with one or more vaccination: 4,487. Percentage vaccinated: 88.6. Percentage unvaccinated 11.4