Millions of people across the UK are still unvaccinated against coronavirus and as a Parliamentary committee urges health bosses to do more to encourage take-up, new research reveal which parts of the country are proving hardest to reach.
Across England, 83.4 per cent of eligible people are vaccinated, but there are wide discrepancies.
Westminster has the lowest vaccination rate in the country with almost a third (31.9%) unvaccinated, followed by Camden with 31.4% and Barking and Dagenham with 30.3%.
South Tyneside has the third highest rate of unvaccinated people in the North East, with 18.9 per cent of residents yet to have at least one jab.
Only Newcastle (21.9 per cent) and Hartlepool (19.8 per cent) have a higher proportion of unvaccinated residents.
All figures are as of up to July 3, 2022.
Lowest rate of vaccine take-up across South Tyneside ranked
South Shields West. Population: 7,872. Total with one or more vaccination: 5,606. Percentage vaccinated: 71.2. Percentage unvaccinated 28.8
Biddick Hall. Population: 6,595. Total with one or more vaccination: 4,919. Percentage vaccinated: 74.6. Percentage unvaccinated
Brockley Whins. Population: 5,029. Total with one or more vaccination: 3,839. Percentage vaccinated: 76.3. Percentage unvaccinated 23.7
West Harton. Population: 5,643. Total with one or more vaccination: 4,314. Percentage vaccinated: 76.4. Percentage unvaccinated 23.6
Westoe. Population: 6,327. Total with one or more vaccination: 4,845. Percentage vaccinated: 76.6. Percentage unvaccinated 23.4
Jarrow Town. Population: 5,247. Total with one or more vaccination: 4,067. Percentage vaccinated: 77.5. Percentage unvaccinated 22.5
Simonside. Population: 5,229. Total with one or more vaccination: 4,086. Percentage vaccinated: 78.1. Percentage unvaccinated 21.9
West Park. Population: 5,201. Total with one or more vaccination: 4,100. Percentage vaccinated: 78.8. Percentage unvaccinated 21.2
South Shields East. Population: 8,142. Total with one or more vaccination: 6,420. Percentage vaccinated: 78.9. Percentage unvaccinated 21.1
Horsley Hill. Population: 6,192. Total with one or more vaccination: 4,888. Percentage vaccinated: 78.9. Percentage unvaccinated 21.1
Whiteleas. Population: 6,399. Total with one or more vaccination: 5,116. Percentage vaccinated: 79.9. Percentage unvaccinated 20.1
Primrose. Population: 6,266. Total with one or more vaccination: 5,073. Percentage vaccinated: 81. Percentage unvaccinated 19
Harton East. Population: 5,221. Total with one or more vaccination: 4,260. Percentage vaccinated: 81.6. Percentage unvaccinated 18.4
Hebburn North. Population: 8,324. Total with one or more vaccination: 6,898. Percentage vaccinated: 82.9. Percentage unvaccinated 17.1
Cleadon Park. Population: 5,660. Total with one or more vaccination: 4,705. Percentage vaccinated: 83.1. Percentage unvaccinated 16.9
Whitburn and Marsden. Population: 7,434. Total with one or more vaccination: 6,245. Percentage vaccinated: 84. Percentage unvaccinated 16
Hebburn South. Population: 9,110. Total with one or more vaccination: 7,653. Percentage vaccinated: 84. Percentage unvaccinated 16
Fellgate and Hedworth. Population: 5,133. Total with one or more vaccination: 4,313. Percentage vaccinated: 84. Percentage unvaccinated 16
Boldon Colliery. Population: 5,572. Total with one or more vaccination: 4,704. Percentage vaccinated: 84.4. Percentage unvaccinated 15.6
West Boldon. Population: 5,836. Total with one or more vaccination: 4,704. Percentage vaccinated: 85.3. Percentage unvaccinated 14.7
Hebburn West. Population: 6,022. Total with one or more vaccination: 5,326. Percentage vaccinated: 88.4. Percentage unvaccinated 11.6
Harton West. Population: 5.066. Total with one or more vaccination: 4,487. Percentage vaccinated: 88.6. Percentage unvaccinated 11.4
Cleadon and East Boldon. Population: 5,843. Total with one or more vaccination: 5,148. Percentage vaccinated: 93.9. Percentage unvaccinated 6.1