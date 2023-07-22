South Tyneside Health Collaboration is celebrating the results of the recent NHS GP Survey which have unveiled two of its GP surgeries are in the Top 5 Practices in the region.

The results, based on patient feedback, placed Jarrow’s Albert Road Surgery in third place and Whitburn Surgery forth.

The GP Patient Survey produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England surveyed 2.7 million people between January and April 2023 to gain an insight into how practices are performing in terms of patient satisfaction.

Whitburn and Jarrow GP practices celebrate results of recent survey (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Whitburn Surgery, based on Bryers Street, was rated good by 86.5% of its patients with Albert Road Surgery, in Jarrow scoring a good rating of 90.3%.

Tara Burrell, Chief Executive Officer at South Tyneside Health Collaboration, said: "We are delighted that both our practices have been recognised by their patients as providing an excellent level of care which reflects the hard work and dedication of our teams working in general practice."

