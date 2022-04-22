Jarrow care home celebrates 'Geordie heritage' with special day of activities

Staff and residents at Needham Court in Jarrow were visited by a guest speaker who delivered a talk about the history and culture of the area.

She spoke about people who lived in the area, and everyone enjoyed eating a stottie cake from Greggs with ham and pease pudding for tea.

It was also discovered that one of the residents, Mary Dodd has written a book of Geordie poems all about two characters, Geordie and Lizzie.

Geordie day at Needham Court

Mary wrote the book to raise funds for Diabetes UK,dedicating it to her family.

As part of the Geordie celebrations, staff printed out Geordie sayings with residents taking turns reading them out.

The first one was ‘wor lass is up a height man’ meaning my wife is angry.

Another saying was ‘Howay man, lets gan doon the toon for some belta scran’ which translates too, come on man let’s go to Newcastle for some amazing food.

Residents also enjoyed watching Geordie TV programmes and took part in a North East-themed quiz.

One of the residents said: “I remember watching Auf Wiedersehen, Pet in the 80’s and I have loved watching it today.”

Joann Mills, care home manager, said everyone had enjoyed the day and been impressed with the participation.

She said: “We have some very talented people living at Needham Court, Mary’s work is amazing.