Jarrow residents urged to have their say on £20m town revamp

Susan Wear.

The woman in charge of a £20million project to revamp Jarrow has called on people in the town to get on board.

Jarrow is one of 75 towns to be awarded Government funding over the next ten years to introduce a long-term plan aimed at “reinventing town centres and reconnecting, communities.”

Susan Wear is chair of Jarrow Forward – the 25-strong neighbourhood board in charge of the project who represent businesses, schools, police,

health, voluntary and other organisations in the area.

A Jarrow resident and deputy lieutenant of Tyne and Wear, she wants everyone in the town to have their say on what they went from the project.

She said: "I’m proud to live in Jarrow with its inspiring history and heritage, beautiful parks and green spaces, hard-working schools, busy shopping centre and great local sport and leisure services.

“But like many post-industrial towns, it also has its own problems and the opportunity of a £20million fund to be spent on community-led developments has been fully embraced by everyone involved.

“We can use the fund to work with many partners to bring together a long-term plan that over time will reinvent our town centre and reconnect our communities.”

She added: "We know high streets are changing and won’t be the same again – but the right actions could help to put the heart back into Jarrow, and make it a more attractive place to come and spend time, meet friends, be active, play and be creative.

"Rather than being a place where people complain there’s nothing for young people to do, it could become a place of opportunity for its residents – whether that’s in learning new skills, hobbies and sports, places to visit, or enjoying music and art.”

She added: “We have set out a vision for the Jarrow of the future that is an inspiring, innovative and green place to live, work, learn or visit, with a safe, attractive and thriving town centre connecting communities through skills, arts, culture, sport and wellbeing.

“We want to achieve this vision through an ambitious and sustainable plan that delivers transformation for residents and raises aspirations, particularly among

young people, and improves the internal and external perceptions of the town.

"We are re-imagining the future Jarrow right now - and we need the help of everyone who has an interest in seeing the town thrive for future generations.

"Please take the time to fill in the survey so that your ideas count.”

People can have their say at www.ourconversation.co.uk/yourjarrow or google Your Jarrow.

Paper copies of the form are available at Jarrow Focus."

The survey closes on Wednesday, May 28.

*Jarrow Forward has been established with 25 members who represent businesses, schools, police, health, voluntary and a range of other community organisations in the NE32 postcode area.

It includes the MP for Jarrow and Gateshead East, Kate Osborne, the area’s four local councillors, as well as representation from schools, local employers like clothing firm Barbour, the NHS, South Shields Football Club and Metro operator Nexus.