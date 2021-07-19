Photographers invited to capture maritime scenes

The Groyne at South Shields.

National maritime charity, the Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society, is urging photographers of all abilities to submit images that capture the UK’s unique relationship with the sea - including its merchant ships, fishermen, coasts, harbours and ports.

The winning snapper will receive a £500 photographic equipment voucher.

The charity’s chief executive Capt Justin Osmond RN, said: “The last year has been a tough time for us all and especially for the key workers within the maritime industry who have kept the country afloat with much needed imports.

“Our industry often suffers from being out of sight and out of mind, but it truly is essential in keeping us going as an island nation and enabling us to go about our daily lives.

“This competition allows us to showcase and celebrate our relationship with the sea and we are more excited than ever to see everyone’s fantastic and unique images over the course of this summer.”

To enter the competition, individuals can submit their photographs through the dedicated form at https://shipwreckedmariners.org.uk/photography-competition-2021/

Photographers can also enter their pictures via email, post or on the Society’s new Instagram channel (@ShipwreckedMariners) using the hashtag #SMSPhotoComp2021.

The closing date for entries is 23:59 on August 31.