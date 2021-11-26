Pictures from Bede Gallery collection to go on display at South Shields Museum

A black and white photograph of children, women and men gathered outside Jarrow Town Hall. Dated on the back, 1960.

The public will be able to view the exhibition on Saturday at South Shields Museum and Art Gallery.

The new exhibition will feature photographs of people and places in Jarrow and Hebburn – 25 years after Jarrow’s Bede Gallery, where the photographs originated, closed its doors.

The museum acquired most of the photographs due to be on display back in 2016 along with other artefacts and artwork which formerly resided at Jarrow’s Bede Gallery.

A sepia photograph of a shopfront at 34 Monkton Road, Jarrow - A. Antrobus - newsagent, confectioner and tobacconist

The exhibition at South Shields Museum will mark 25 years since that last exhibition at the Bede Gallery which featured the work of photographer Chris Killip and painter Ken Watts.

Members of the Jarrow & Hebburn Local History Society helped with the image selection and caption writing for this exhibition.

The exhibition opens this Saturday and is free to attend. The exhibition will run until May 2022.

A sepia photograph of the Jarrow Ladies' Fire Brigade, 1916. The photo was taken in Back Wylam Street, Jarrow.

Geoff Woodward, Museum Manager, said: “It's been really great working with our local communities to produce this exhibition which presents an amazing photographic record of the heritage of Jarrow and Hebburn. We’d like to express our thanks to members of Jarrow & Hebburn Local History Society for their work in selecting images and providing interpretation.”

Another exhibition on display at the museum is the art works of the late North-East artist John Peace. It features 80 works all drawn and painted throughout the North-East and spanning more than six decades of Peace’s life and is on display until May 2022.

Further information can be found at southshieldsmuseum.org.uk

