12 retro photos from Jarrow School's prom in 2010 - were you pictured at Lumley Castle?
How time flies! All these prom photos were taken in 2010 and they show Jarrow School students having wonderful fun.
Sunday, 4th July 2021, 4:55 am
But we want to know if you were in the picture at Lumley Castle on a sunny warm July night 11 years ago.
Were you pictured with friends as you got ready to enjoy a great evening? The only way to find out is by taking a look through this selection of photos from the Shields Gazette archives.
Page 1 of 4