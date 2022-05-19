8 South Tyneside archive photos to raise a smile - from jokes to red noses and balloon hats!

National Smile Month started this week and we are marking the occasion with a look back at 8 Shields Gazette archive photos which show the borough at its happiest.

We have delightful reminders from St Matthew’s School in 2004 where they were telling funny stories and from Marine Park Primary School where balloon hats were going down a treat in 2010.

We’ve got Westoe Crown Primary pupils doing something funny for Comic Relief in 2009 and laughs aplenty at the Westovians Theatre.

But don’t just take our word for it. Take a look and put a smile on your face!

1. Time for pie .... custard pie! Sean Davison took a custard pie in the face from nursery worker Marie Hunter in 2007 when the Springboard Nursery in Pallion joined in the Children in Need fun 15 years ago.

2. Trotting back to 2012 Mowbray Park was the venue for 2012 turkey trot for St Benedict's Hospice. Did you take part?

3. Loving the artwork The Change 4 Life session provided children with lots of fun activities in 2014. Here are Daniel Chapman, his brother Jake, and Ethan Smith who were full of smiles while messing about in the messy play area in Mowbray Park.

4. Max gets a helping hand in 2011 SAFC star Nedum Onuoha did something funny for money by clowning for cash with 7-year old Max Swainston on a Red Nose Day visit to St. Cuthbert's RC Primary School in Seaham 11 years ago.