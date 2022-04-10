A nostalgic photo look into Hebburn's past - from tea parties to summer camps
More than 300 photos of Hebburn’s past are contained in a new book.
Historian Norman Dunn, 77, has had his latest book published and it is called Good Old Hebburn 2.
The picture-packed publication is filled with gems such as Argyle Street in the 1950s, showing crowds turning out to watch a parade.
There’s a scene from the 1st Hebburn Boys Brigade during their camp at Barnard Castle in 1955.
And the people of Hebburn Colliery are seen celebrating victory with a tea party in 1919 in post-First World War Britain.
Hebburn-born history enthusiast Norman - who was born in June 1944 in Hebburn ‘exactly three weeks after ‘D Day’ – went to St Aloysius School until he was 15 then went to Hebburn Technical College.
He did an Engineering apprenticeship with the National Coal Board. At the age of 25, he married Jarrow girl Joan Raine before raising their family.
He has produced a series of books filled with South Tyneside nostalgia but his passion for the area spreads further.
Norman also runs a message forum which attracts interest from Canada, Australia and America. Now he wants to extend his love of the past through his new books which are A4 size, gloss pages with 300 photos in each, as well as local history information.
He said: “I am have been a local history enthusiast for most of my life. Because I am ‘getting on a bit’ I wanted to share some of the old photos and postcards I have collected over many years while I’m still capable.”
Norman has also produced other books on South Tyneside history, including Good Old Shields which is filled with 300 pictures on South Shields over the decades.
The series also includes Good Old Hebburn and Good Old Jarrow.
The latest book Good Old Hebburn 2 also features a photo of Tungates grocery and confectionery shop in Station Road in the 1920s, horse drawn carriage rides from Hebburn Holystone Street.
Good Old Hebburn 2 costs £15 to uy. To order a copy of Norman’s books, email Norman at [email protected] or call him on 07958 120972.