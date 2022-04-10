A nostalgic photo look into Hebburn's past - from tea parties to summer camps

Historian Norman Dunn, 77, has had his latest book published and it is called Good Old Hebburn 2.

The picture-packed publication is filled with gems such as Argyle Street in the 1950s, showing crowds turning out to watch a parade.

There’s a scene from the 1st Hebburn Boys Brigade during their camp at Barnard Castle in 1955.

Norman Dunn who has produced the latest in his series of books on South Tyneside nostalgia.

And the people of Hebburn Colliery are seen celebrating victory with a tea party in 1919 in post-First World War Britain.

He did an Engineering apprenticeship with the National Coal Board. At the age of 25, he married Jarrow girl Joan Raine before raising their family.

He has produced a series of books filled with South Tyneside nostalgia but his passion for the area spreads further.

A parade in Argyle Street in the 1950s.

Norman also runs a message forum which attracts interest from Canada, Australia and America. Now he wants to extend his love of the past through his new books which are A4 size, gloss pages with 300 photos in each, as well as local history information.

He said: “I am have been a local history enthusiast for most of my life. Because I am ‘getting on a bit’ I wanted to share some of the old photos and postcards I have collected over many years while I’m still capable.”

Norman has also produced other books on South Tyneside history, including Good Old Shields which is filled with 300 pictures on South Shields over the decades.

The series also includes Good Old Hebburn and Good Old Jarrow.

The 1st Hebburn Boys Brigade camp at Barnard Castle in 1955.

The latest book Good Old Hebburn 2 also features a photo of Tungates grocery and confectionery shop in Station Road in the 1920s, horse drawn carriage rides from Hebburn Holystone Street.

Good Old Hebburn 2 costs £15 to uy. To order a copy of Norman’s books, email Norman at [email protected] or call him on 07958 120972.

Tungates shop in the 1920s.

A horse drawn trip from Holystone Street in the early 1900s.

Hebburn Boys Brigade camp in 1912.

Hebburn Colliery area Victory Tea in 1919.

Author and historian Norman Dunn.