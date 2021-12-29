Hebburn-born history enthusiast Norman Dunn is the man behind a book called Good Old Shields and it is filled with 300 pictures on South Shields over the decades.

It is the next book in a series which includes Good Old Hebburn and Good Old Jarrow.

Norman said: “Hebburn and Jarrow people have always gone to Shields for the cinemas, the shopping, the beaches, the pubs and the restaurants so ‘Good old Shields’ has always been part of our life.

Norman Dunn's latest offering is a 300-photo tribute to South Shields' past.

“For most of my life I’ve been interested in our local history and whilst I’m still able, I decided to produce four top quality books jam packed with old photos from a lifetime’s collection. I wanted to give people a quality book at a good price considering the number of good clear images in them.”

Norman - who was born in June 1944 in Hebburn ‘exactly three weeks after ‘D Day’ – went to St Aloysius School until he was 15 then went to Hebburn Technical College.

Norman also runs a message forum which attracts interest from Canada, Australia and America. Now he wants to extend his love of the past through his new books which are A4 size, gloss pages with 300 photos in each, as well as local history information.

All of the photos are pictures which were donated to a Tyneside website Norman used to run.

The Westoe Hotel features in this photo which was taken in 1951 and which features in Norman's book.

The books cost £15 each and postage in the UK is £3. To order, email Norman at [email protected] or call him on 07958 120972.

A view of Commercial Road with the Holy Trinity Church in the background. This one comes from around 1950 and is one of the photos in Norman Dunn's new book.

Another 1951 view and it shows Whitehead Street in a photo taken from Slake Terrace.

Salisbury Street in the 1980s.

The Tyne Dock Hotel in 1951. It's another photo from the book titled Good Old Shields.