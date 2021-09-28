It was recognition for the way they had helped other families going through the worst time of their lives and they had done it after losing their sons Charlie and Carter.

The citation for them said: “No one deserves it more than this amazing couple.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reflecting on the night when Chris and Sarah Cookson won a Best of South Tyneside Award.

“Despite everything they have been through the couple have continued to devote their time and energy into helping other families of seriously ill children.

“Thanks to their incredible efforts 68 families have received support across the UK, with the charity giving away more than £210,000.”

The Best of South Tyneside Awards are back and Chris reflected on the foundation’s win at the last awards which were held before the pandemic struck.

He said: “It was a real honour to be part of the awards and when our section came up, I was so nervous, it felt like a first day at school.

Chris and Sarah Cookson, on stage at the 2019 Best of South Tyneside Awards.

"When they started talking about us, what we have been through, and achieved we could not hold back the tears, but something felt comforting about the company we had in the room.

"People, businesses, and charity groups from the region made it okay not to worry about letting the tears out.”

Chris, who is chairman of the Foundation, added: “We got to say a few words and it's always hard, but a pleasure to talk about our boys.”

Sarah and Chris set up the Charlie & Carter Foundation in 2013 in memory of their first son Charlie, who died aged two following a series of health problems.

The moment Chris and Sarah Cookson won the Special Recognition trophy at the Best of South Tyneside Awards.

In January 2019, they faced a second devastating tragedy after losing their son Carter.

Chris added: “The award told us that what we have done so far has been noticed and we want more. We would love to start supporting more families and this award give us a boost to start pushing ourselves more.”

The Best of South Tyneside Awards are back and we are ready to honour the real stars of the borough.

Once again we want to hear about everything from courageous children to stage stars of the future. We want to reward the role models, community champions, community groups and outstanding entrepreneurs.

The Best of South Tyneside Awards 2019 where the Special Recognition award went to Chris and Sarah Cookson. It was presented by Shields Gazette Editorial Director Joy Yates (right) and compere Ray Spencer (left).

The annual Best of South Tyneside Awards are back with a headline sponsor of UTS.

You have plenty of time to come forward with the names of those you want to see in the running. Once we pass the competition deadline, a panel of judges will meet to draw up the shortlist.

For now, though, get those nominations in. Send them by email to [email protected] co.uk.

To find out more, visit https://www.bestofsouthtyneside.co.uk/

The categories:

Local Hero Award.

Chris and Sarah Cookson with their trophy.

Fundraiser of the Year.

Small Business of the Year.

Sporting Achievement of the Year.

Community Champion.

Community Group of the Year.

Large Business of the Year.

Sports Team of the Year.

Child of Achievement.

Green Champion of the Year.

Child of Courage.

Young Performer of the Year.

Entrepreneur of the Year.

Covid hero of the year.