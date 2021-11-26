Raju Choudhury, one of the organisers of a forthcoming reunion of the nightclub, shared the photos with us which were taken originally by photographer Kevin Ho.
They are a great reminder of Dusk which closed in 2015 after years as one of South Shields’ most popular nightclubs.
Raju said: “Shields was class when we were there and we want to give something back.”
The one-night only return of Dusk comes courtesy of Raju and former Dusk manager Ross Campbell, 32, and will be held on Friday, December 3. Tickets are available via fixr.co/event/310646770 .
In the meantime, why not enjoy this selection of photos from the club and see if you can spot someone you know.
