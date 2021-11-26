Nights out at Dusk.
Nine pictures of clubbers partying the night away at South Shields' Dusk back in the day

Pictures from nights out in Dusk have been unearthed ahead of a reunion night for the club.

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 26th November 2021, 12:34 pm

Raju Choudhury, one of the organisers of a forthcoming reunion of the nightclub, shared the photos with us which were taken originally by photographer Kevin Ho.

They are a great reminder of Dusk which closed in 2015 after years as one of South Shields’ most popular nightclubs.

Raju said: “Shields was class when we were there and we want to give something back.”

The one-night only return of Dusk comes courtesy of Raju and former Dusk manager Ross Campbell, 32, and will be held on Friday, December 3. Tickets are available via fixr.co/event/310646770 .

In the meantime, why not enjoy this selection of photos from the club and see if you can spot someone you know.

1. Fun on the dance floor

Look at the fun you had at Dusk - and look how packed it is. Thanks to Raju Choudhury for the photo.

2. Time spent with friends

Pictured at Dusk. Remember this. Photo courtesy of Kevin Ho.

3. Another great reminder

Having fun at Dusk. Thanks to Raju Choudhury for the photo.

4. Friends together

Who do you recognise in this Dusk photo? Thanks to Kevin Ho for the photo.

