'One of the best moments of our lives' - music group re-lives their amazing night at the Best of South Tyneside Awards

Seventeen-year-olds William Gofton, Alex Lipanov, Daniel Taylor and Jay Morris – who are all members of the band which is now called Bottle Rocket – were crowned winners of the Young Performer category at the 2019 Best of South Tyneside Awards.

They re-lived the night as the search continued to find their successors at the 2021 competition.

Bass player Jay remembered: “It was amazing playing in front of that many people at a young age and when we were announced as the winners I was over the moon.”

The band pictured during their award-winning night.

Alex, on drums, recalled that he was ‘very nervous’ on the night of the awards and added: “We did not expect to win because the other finalists who were really good as well.”

Daniel said: “Everyone was so nice to us and we were made to feel so welcome. We had a chance to talk the other participants which was nice.“We were nervous as we were up opening the whole event. Looking back I think this made us play better.“The response we got was amazing especially considering the fact that I don’t think the audience were expecting that type of performance.All the other contestants were really good as well. When we won, it was definitely one of the best moments of my life.”

Lead singer William said: “It was the best sound system we had played on. That was exciting and I remember thinking ‘this is going to be really fun’.

"When we played, it went really well.”

The band playing at the Best of South Tyneside Awards 2019.

The band won the 2019 awards and judges heard they had ‘already racked up a wealth of performing experience, having played at various school concerts and events in the South Shields including Westoe Crown Summer Festival, Buskers nights at the Trimmer Arms and the 2018 Autumn Beach Festival.

They even won Harton’s Got Talent and have performed at one of the Chloe & Liam Together Forever Trust’ charity nights’.

The band is now playing regular gigs and is ‘starting to get a proper diary of dates’, said William.

Now the search is on to find the 2021 Young Performer of the Year.

The band with their trophy in 2019.

The annual Best of South Tyneside Awards are back with a headline sponsor of UTS.

You have plenty of time to come forward with the names of those you want to see in the running. Once we pass the competition deadline, a panel of judges will meet to draw up the shortlist, before the winners are decided at an awards ceremony on December 15.

For now, though, get those nominations in. Send them by email to [email protected] co.uk.

To find out more, visit https://www.bestofsouthtyneside.co.uk/

One for the record. A wonderful reminder for Jay, Daniel, William and Alex.

