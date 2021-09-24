The Covid Hero of the Year category is a new award which has been added to this year’s Best of South Tyneside Awards.

And we can’t wait to find out all about the unsung champions who have gone out of the way to help others.

We are looking for an individual or group who has gone above and beyond in the fight against Covid-19.

The Best of South Tyneside Awards are back with a new category for 2021 as we search for the Covid heroes of the borough.

It could be a fantastic neighbour who has been there for others in times of need. It could be a group which stepped in to help people who were struggling during lockdown.

In fact, it could be you if you have done your best to make a difference during a time when the world was facing so much uncertainty.

Take a look through our story for details on how to nominate your own Covid hero.

Or perhaps you would like to enter someone for one of our many other categories in this year’s awards.

The winners at the 2019 Best of South Tyneside Awards. Who will follow in their footsteps?

Once again we want to hear about everything from courageous children to stage stars of the future. We want to reward the role models, community champions, community groups and outstanding entrepreneurs.

The annual Best of South Tyneside Awards are back with a headline sponsor of UTS and we won’t rest until we have found those inspirational people who make a difference to so many lives.

Now is the time to put the unsung stars of your neighbourhoods in the running for honours.

Is there a role model, a carer, or a child who you think shows incredible courage? Do you want to honour a community stalwart who goes the extra mile to help others without asking for acknowledgement.

The spectacular setting for the 2019 Best of South Tyneside Awards. Now we are searching for the champions of 2021.

Is there a child of achievement who has gone that extra length to achieve their targets?

Or is there a young stage star who would deserve to win the Young Performer of the Year category.

All these and more will be honoured in our annual awards where you can make all the difference.

We want you to get involved. You can do that by putting forward nominations for everything from sports team of the year to entrepreneur of the year, and community group to fundraiser.

You have plenty of time to come forward with the names of those you want to see in the running. Once we pass the competition deadline, a panel of judges will meet to draw up the shortlist.

For now, though, get those nominations in. Send them by email to [email protected] co.uk.

To find out more, visit https://www.bestofsouthtyneside.co.uk/

THE CATEGORIES;

Local Hero Award.

Fundraiser of the Year.

Small business of the Year.

Sporting Achievement of the Year.

Community Champion.

Community Group of the Year.

Large Business of the Year.

Sports Team of the Year.

Child of Achievement.

Green Champion of the Year.

Child of Courage.

Young Performer of the Year.

Entrepreneur of the Year.

Covid hero of the year.

There is loads of time to put forward your favourites – and once we pass the nomination deadline, the judges will meet to draw up a shortlist in each category.

Then it is on to the grand finale which will be held on December 15 at the Roker Hotel.