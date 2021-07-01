Thousands of people turned out to see a very special visitor to South Tyneside 40 years ago this year.

It was in May 1985 that we first welcomed Diana, Princess of Wales, to Jarrow and what a turnout there was.

It was the year that Princess Diana came to St Paul's Church, Jarrow. Did you get to see her? | SG

A churchyard walk 40 years ago

Our photographers caught the memorable visit on camera as she walked through the churchyard of St Paul’s Church, in Jarrow. Officially, she was there to unveil a new stained glass window to commemorate the 1,300th anniversary of its dedication.

But she also made a huge impression on the people of the borough. Were you among them?

Bouquets galore for the princess on her 1985 visit to Jarrow.

Back again in 1987

Diana was back in the North East two years later and our photographers were there to see her back in the region. Perhaps you got to see her as well.

What are your memories of meeting Diana? Perhaps you even got to chat to her. Tell us more by emailing [email protected]