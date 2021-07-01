Princess Diana's memorable visits to Jarrow remembered
It was in May 1985 that we first welcomed Diana, Princess of Wales, to Jarrow and what a turnout there was.
A churchyard walk 40 years ago
Our photographers caught the memorable visit on camera as she walked through the churchyard of St Paul’s Church, in Jarrow. Officially, she was there to unveil a new stained glass window to commemorate the 1,300th anniversary of its dedication.
But she also made a huge impression on the people of the borough. Were you among them?
Back again in 1987
Diana was back in the North East two years later and our photographers were there to see her back in the region. Perhaps you got to see her as well.
