We delved into the Shields Gazette archives to find these Lord Blyton reminders.
South Shields school days: Nine archive photos from Lord Blyton Primary School

We are hoping to have scored a winner with these archive views of table football and new strips at Lord Blyton Primary School.

By Chris Cordner
3 minutes ago
Updated 30th Jan 2023, 11:28am

Let’s have a trip back to 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2013. That’s where you would have found pupils going on a day trip, saying goodbye to a headteacher, doing raffles and taking part in a kettlebell class.

See how many faces you recognise among these Shields Gazette retro photos – and visit us online here for more memories and pictures from South Tyneside’s past.

1. Time for a raffle

Georgia Case and Chloe Wilenius at the school's summer raffle 12 years ago.

Photo: Shields Gazette

2. A special visitor

Pets at Home's Annouska Johnson shows a Bearded Dragon to Lord Blyton Primary School pupils Ellie Howe and Reece Matthews in 2012.

Photo: Shields Gazette

3. Pictured on Bobble Day

Lord Blyton Primary School pupils supported Age UK's Bobble Day in 2013. They were joined by chair of govenors Alice Malcolm and Age UK South Tyneside's Victoria Dunn, back right.

Photo: Shields Gazette

4. A fond farewell in 2007

Headteacher David Boyle posed for a final photo with some of the pupils before his retirement 16 years ago.

Photo: Shields Gazette

