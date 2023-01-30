South Shields school days: Nine archive photos from Lord Blyton Primary School
We are hoping to have scored a winner with these archive views of table football and new strips at Lord Blyton Primary School.
Let’s have a trip back to 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2013. That’s where you would have found pupils going on a day trip, saying goodbye to a headteacher, doing raffles and taking part in a kettlebell class.
See how many faces you recognise among these Shields Gazette retro photos – and visit us online here for more memories and pictures from South Tyneside’s past.
Page 1 of 3