The day when 1,000 holiday makers came to South Shields for a £600 outing to soak up the sun

The seafront of South Tyneside was the perfect place for visitors from all over the North East.

Some saved up to come on their annual trip. On a baking summer day in 1955, 1,000 sightseers from Middlesbrough arrived in South Tyneside on an outing and 500 of them were children.

What a day they must have had. There was Frankie’s Cafe for refreshments on the south foreshore and all of the children were given 5 shillings spending money each.

South Shields in 1955.

The massive Middlesbrough party was the Albert Social Club’s summer outing, and its sports secretary, Mr A Dodds, told the Gazette at the time: “This is the first time we have been to South Shields, and we really like the look of it.”

Frankie’s Café was given the delights of catering for 1,000 Teessiders and they seemed to have a great time.

After all, what’s not to love. The choices of entertainment were huge and varied.

As well as the amusements and beaches, they could have taken in the movies.

A day at the beach.

Doris Day and Frank Sinatra were starring in Young At Heart which was showing at the Savoy. The film was described as a ‘saga of the West in colour’ and it was showing three times a day at 12.35pm, 5.15pm and 8.30pm.

Also in the spotlight was the deputy mayoress of South Shields, Mrs A Stephenson. She was pictured opening a bowls tournament.

She was receiving some advice before sending a wood to open the ladies’ section of the North of England Single-Handed Bowls Tournament in the North Marine Park.

If getting around the borough was your aim, you could part exchange your old car at Adams and Gibbon, in Imeary Street.

The Savoy in 1955.

And if you wanted more refreshments, how about Carricks snack bar shop.

Carricks Snack Bar in 1955.

The launch of the North of England single-handed bowls tournament in North Marine Park in 1955 with South Shields deputy mayoress Mrs S Chipchase sending up the opening wood.

Flower beds outside South Shields Town Hall in 1955.