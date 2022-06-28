Acton call over road accident figures

Road accidents safety call.

Provisional figures from the Department for Transport suggest there were 154 road casualties in South Tyneside in 2021 – a drop from 201 the year before, and fewer than the 229 in 2019.

These included one fatality, compared to two in 2020, and 32 serious injuries – fewer than the year before, when there were 36.

Nationally, there were 127,967 road casualties in 2021 – an 11% rise on the year before – and 1,560 people were killed.

Coronavirus measures in 2020 saw road casualties drop nationally as drivers stayed at home but safety charities have warned more must be done to tackle accidents.

Mark Turner, chief executive of the Road Victims Trust, said: "It remains a terrible fact that four people will be killed on the roads of the UK each day, with many more suffering life-changing injuries.

"It is disturbing to see a climb in the numbers of people affected."

RAC head of roads policy, Nicholas Lyes, said: “Our research suggests there is a huge level of concern about the standard of driving on our roads, so we urge the Government to consider reintroducing road safety targets.

“They should also look at whether the long-term decline in full-time road traffic police officers has led to a worsening in driver behaviour."