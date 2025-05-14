BMW X3 M50

The BMW X3 is striking but not quite roomy enough for a family of five, writes Julie Marshall

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BMW’s fourth-generation X3 is a beautiful creature. Muscular but not overly aggressive, even with the striking front grille, which dominates the exterior.

All versions have an automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive system. Powertrain choices are mild hybrid two-litre petrol and diesels (20 and 20d) and a plug-in hybrid, the 30e.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then, there’s the car we tested, the ultra-fast M50 with its three-litre, six-cylinder petrol engine.

BMW X3 M50

The X3 is the most popular of BMW’s models, with more than 3.5 million of them sold since the first generation was launched in 2003.

The interior has undergone a more striking makeover in this latest model and surprisingly doesn’t feel as luxurious as it once did - not as much chrome as before, for one thing.

However, there’s a reason. At night, the plastic trim lights up in a myriad of different colours which can be configured depending on your mood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The infotainment screen is very wide (14.3in) and has bright, crisp, clear graphics. Though it seems complicated to use at first, with lots of different menus, it does respond quite quickly to commands.

BMW X3 M50

BMW has retained the rotary dial for some functions, so it is easy to use on the move. Alongside the infotainment screen is the 12.3in driver’s screen, which can be configured in a variety of ways and is again easy to use.

As an SUV, the X3 is roomy but not as family-friendly as some. The driver and front seat passenger are OK for head and legroom and have the benefit of electrically adjusted seats, but rear seat occupants, particularly if there are three onboard, may find it a bit of a squash.

They do get charging points and climate controls, though.

Storage is good with decent-sized door bins and a large central cubby box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s a well-placed wireless charger with a built-in cooling system.

The boot will accommodate 570 litres of luggage and the lack of a lip makes it easy to lift out heavy objects. The rear seats can be split 40:20:40; a more practical option than most alternatives, which offer 60:40

Whether driving on the open road, the motorway or around town, the X3 is refined and very quiet, with the eight-speed automatic transmission keeping pace with the engine speed faultlessly.

It takes potholes and rough tamac in its stride with the suspension soaking up the bumps without compromising on the accuracy of the steering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite its size, the X3 is easy to park, thanks in part to the many cameras and other parking aids. Our test car came with the standard parking sensors and reversing camera supplemented with parking assistance, which will take over parking the car for you - if you’re brave enough, that is.

The X3 M50 we were sent to test is priced at £64,990, but when all the extras were added on, it came out at £76,814.

BMW X3 M50

Price: £64,990 (£76,814 as tested)

Engine: Six-cylinder three-litre petrol

Power: 387bhp

Torque: 427lb/ft

Transmission: Eight-speed manual

Top speed: 155mph

0-62mph: 4.6 seconds

Economy: 22.3mpg

CO 2 emissions:179/km