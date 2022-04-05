9 things to do with the kids in the North East over the Easter holidays

1. Easter fun, Bridges, Sunderland, April 9-24

The Bridges has unveiled a cracking Easter programme, with egg-stra special activities planned from April 9-24. Highlights include an Easter Kids Club where youngsters can make the most of pottery painting, Easter-themed crafts, drama workshops and games. A soft play area will be set up in Central Square – priced at £2 for 20 minutes – with a goodie bag for each child at the end of their slot. Groups can also make the most of the Ping Pong Parlour, opposite H&M, when it reopens on 9 April. And those taking part in Sunderland BID’s Easter Egg hunt can spot the Bridges’ egg at Central Park from 2 to 30 April, with five more to find across the city.

Photo: submitted