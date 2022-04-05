9 things to do with the kids in the North East over the Easter holidays

Here’s some of the activities taking place across the area.
1. Easter fun, Bridges, Sunderland, April 9-24
The Bridges has unveiled a cracking Easter programme, with egg-stra special activities planned from April 9-24. Highlights include an Easter Kids Club where youngsters can make the most of pottery painting, Easter-themed crafts, drama workshops and games. A soft play area will be set up in Central Square – priced at £2 for 20 minutes – with
a goodie bag for each child at the end of their slot. Groups can also make the most of the Ping Pong Parlour, opposite H&M, when it reopens on 9 April. And those taking part in Sunderland BID’s Easter Egg hunt can spot the Bridges’ egg at Central Park from 2 to 30 April, with five more to find across the city.
Photo: submitted
2. Little Dog Trump Trail, Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens, April 9 - May 20
A Little Dog Trump Train will be running at Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens from April 9 to May 20. Can you find a little pug dog called Trump hiding around the Museum galleries and Winter Gardens? Each dog will have a story about a place or object featured in the Grayson Perry: The Vanity of Small Differences. Find them all and try the different drawing challenges to claim a prize. Trails are £2.50 per person and can be purchased from the Museum Shop.
Photo: Stu Norton
3. Ocean Beach Pleasure Park, South Shields
Enjoy all the fun of the fair at Ocean Beach Pleasure Park in South Shields. Rides are open weekends and holidays in April from 11am and from 10am on Good Friday
arcades and quasar open from 11am-7pm daily and 10am-8pm during Easter. Peter Rabbit will be at the fair on Saturday, April 16 from 12.30pm to 1.30pm. People can get their pictures with Peter and the best will win some top prizes. The event is free.
Photo: Stu Norton
4. Penshaw Bowl Egg Roll, Sunderland, April 14
The historic Penshaw Bowl Egg Roll in Sunderland returns this Easter. An egg-stra special day out is in store at Herrington Country Park on Thursday, April 14, with the return of the bowl after a two-year covid-enforced absence. It forms part of a day of activities at the park. The egg roll is free but you need to pre-register a time slot at www.mysunderland.co.uk
Photo: SE