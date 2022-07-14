How eligible families can benefit from free holiday clubs in South Tyneside this summer

The Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) clubs, which are funded by the Department for Education are being delivered by South Tyneside Council and its partners to provide a healthy meal and activities for vulnerable children and young people during the six week summer break.

The clubs are free to those aged between five and 16 who receive benefit-related free school meals or whose families are experiencing financial hardship.

A total of 25 partner providers are running activities over the summer, giving families and young people more choice than in previous years following the council’s promise to provide more support to families.

Some of the activities include crafts, football and tennis camps, day trips and family fun days. Many are aimed at secondary age students with Mortimer Community College holding activities based on TV show The Apprentice and dedicated sessions for older pupils at The Hut at Chuter Ede, Simonside Climbing Wall and Horsley Hill Youth Group.

Councillor Adam Ellison, Lead Member for Children, Young People and Families, said: “Last summer more than 4,500 children and young people took part in the clubs so there is a very clear need for them.

“We know that school holidays can be an expensive time and in addition, many families are still recovering from the economic impact of Covid. By running these clubs we hope to ease the pressure on families while giving young people the opportunity to have fun, learn new skills and make new friendships.”

He added: “I’d like to place on record my thanks to all those providers who are working with us to ensure that no young person is hungry or bored over the summer.”