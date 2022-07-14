'Grace period' for bereaved families approved by South Tyneside Council chiefs

The policy sets out what bereaved families can expect after the death of a loved one, and how South Tyneside Council would deal with the termination of a tenancy in a council property.

A two-week grace period was recommended to borough bosses this week, during which time families will not be responsible for paying any rent for the property.

According to a report prepared for senior councillors on South Tyneside’s ruling cabinet, the policy aims to provide a “balance of support” for bereaved families while ensuring council properties are “ready to be let as swiftly as possible”.

Cllr Jim Foreman, who is lead member for housing and community safety on the cabinet, introduced a report on the ‘rent grace period policy’ at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, July 13.

The Labour cabinet member said the new ‘grace period' policy aimed to balance the support for bereaved families on the borough, and the need to ensure council properties are re-let as quickly as possible for others, as demand is at an “all time high”.

Cllr Foreman added the policy would offer “flexibility” and that the two-week grace period could be extended “depending on the circumstances of the family”.

Councillor Ernest Gibson, cabinet member for transport and neighbourhoods, asked how the policy would apply in circumstances where families have to wait more than two weeks for a funeral.

This included whether measures were in place for those who want to have a service linked to the family home.

Cllr Foreman, responding, stressed that “all circumstances would be taken into consideration” and in the case of Cllr Gibson’s example, “certainly would be looked at”.

The housing policy has been developed following a motion from a number of opposition councillors in July 2021 to full council, which requested a procedure for a rent grace period of 28 days.

The motion was passed by full council in an amended form, instructing senior council officers to carry out a financial assessment to gauge the impact on the local authority’s Housing Revenue Account (HRA).

Following the financial assessment, a two-week grace period was found to be “appropriate” due to existing pressures on the HRA and the need for affordable housing in the borough, a cabinet report states.

Implementing the two-week policy would result in a loss to the Housing Revenue Account of approximately £25,000 per year.

The policy would also waive the four-week notice period that is required to terminate a tenancy and rent for this period would not be payable.

Councillor Joan Atkinson, deputy council leader, welcomed the new policy at this week’s cabinet meeting.

Cllr Atkinson added: “I was pleased to know there was already discretion applied in some cases, in any case, where people were coming forward with difficulties.