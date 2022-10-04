LIFE IS LOVELY: Dogs really are a man's - and toddler's - best friend

As a dog lover myself, I’m so happy Elijah is also fond of dogs and particularly loves his Grandad Joe’s dogs Poppy and Toby who he loves to play with.

Elijah has been around both of the dogs since the day he came home from hospital and within no time formed a remarkable bond with them.

As we don’t have any pets of our own, they are the next best thing to him.

Elijah walking Toby and Poppy

While he loves both the dogs, I’d say Poppy the Tibetan Terrier is his favourite as she is a younger dog and will lick him and play with him but Toby the miniature Poodle is a lot older and he much prefers a cuddle and a lie down to playing.

While Toby prefers the quieter life he certainly doesn’t get it when Elijah is around who spends all his time chasing the pair of them and throwing toys for them to fetch back for him. They’re always ready for a doggy nap once he’s left as they’re worn out.

Now that he is growing up he likes to help look after the dogs as if they are his own. He loves to give them treats but being a toddler has no concept of portions and ends up giving them a bag of treats which should have lasted a few days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Toby and Poppy love when they see Elijah with the treat box because they know they’re in for a good helping.

As he is at the age of running around like a mad man, he enjoys taking them both for a walk on the field and seeing all of Poppy and Toby’s doggy friends.

He loves to try chase them and doesn’t stop giggling the whole time he’s out with them.

Like I say he has such a great bond with the dogs and I hope it stays that way because it’s lovely watching him grow up with two loyal dogs by his side.

Advertisement Hide Ad