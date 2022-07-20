LIFE IS LOVELY: Family time is when the best memories are made

Just like last weekend the sun was shining and it was the perfect time to make some family memories in the glorious weather.

With family off work or no other plans scheduled, Kieran and I decided to enjoy the day with Elijah, his cousins, auntie and uncle and grandparents and headed out to the beach next to old Water’s Edge pub.

We opted for this quieter beach because as soon as the sun comes out the main beach in South Shields is impossible to find a spot to enjoy the weather and we wanted as much open space as possible for the kids.

Elijah and dad

It’s true what they say that you don’t have to spend a lot to have a good time and the kids were happy with just the simplest of things, even the adults got involved with the fun.

The warmth of the sun and the sea breeze made for the perfect weather combination as the kids played in the sand, flew their kites (which seemed to of needed a degree to assemble) and played football all afternoon, although the wind and penny floater ball didn’t mix well together.

The kids were so happy feeling free and playing whilst making some wonderful summer memories with their family and it was great to see them enjoying time outdoors and making use of the beautiful seaside we have right on our door step.

Our adventure on Saturday made me realise how thankful I am to live on the coast and I can’t wait to watch Elijah and his cousins grow up together making fun family memories on the beach even if that means finding sand in our shoes, bag and car for days after.

Of course the day would not be complete without some fish and chips and an ice cream from Minchella’s which naturally Elijah let melt and drip until it resembled a milkshake.

All that hot sun and sea air took it out of us all, I slept like a log and Elijah feel asleep in the car home and slept for nearly 13 hours.