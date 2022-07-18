The base, on land between Marine Drive and Campbell Park Road, is set to replace the existing Hebburn Community Fire Station, off Victoria Road West.

And as well as housing firefighters from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS), it is also expected to host officers from Northumbria Police and paramedics from the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS).

What the new Hebburn Tri-Station is expected to look like.

Chris Lowther, chief fire officer at TWFRS, said it was “exciting times” for the region’s fire brigade and a “proud moment” for blue light workers.

He said: “This is an important milestone for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service as the Hebburn Tri-Station represents our continued commitment to improving our services and our promise to keep the people of the region safe from harm.

“The new capital funded hub promises to have residents, businesses and place at the heartbeat of the building.”

Once completed, the station is expected to be the first of its kind in the country to be completely carbon neutral, boasting a range of sustainable features, including roof-mounted solar panels.

The application was given the green light by South Tyneside Council’s Planning Committee today (Monday, July 18), following an official recommendation for approval from borough planners.

According to plans, the Tri-Station will feature an ‘L-shaped’ building with staff accommodation and appliance bays for emergency vehicles, as well as car parking, fencing, landscaping, CCTV and footpath alterations, along with a freestanding training building.

Cllr Geraldine Kilgour told the meeting: “I think it’s a fantastic opportunity for us to have this, particularly where it is.

“I just think it’s absolutely superb and it will serve our residents and beyond very, very well.”

The hub will replace the current Hebburn Community Fire Station, which was built in 1965 and is believed to be the oldest still in use by TWFRS.

A total of 15 different sites were considered throughout the Hebburn and Jarrow area for the new base before a final location was decided.

“Significant publicity” was carried out over the proposals and the council’s consultation on the application resulted in six objections and two letters of support.

The main concerns raised by residents related to “noise and general disturbance”, however the council’s own assessment deemed the proposals acceptable.

It is estimated the multi-million pound project build will take approximately a year to complete.

Following the decision, representatives from NEAS and Northumbria Police also praised the development.

Chief superintendent Barrie Joisce said: “This is brilliant news and a significant step forward as we continue to improve our response to the public and build on collaboration with blue light partners in the region.”

Stephen Segasby, chief operating officer at NEAS, added: “We’re looking forward to further strengthening our relationships with our emergency service colleagues as part of this project.”

To compensate for the loss of public open space to accommodate the Tr-Station, a separate application was submitted seeking approval for three junior football pitches in School Street, Hebburn.