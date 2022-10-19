LIFE IS LOVELY: It is time for three to become four as maternity leave begins

Once again pregnancy has flown over and our time as a family of three is about to come to an end as our baby girl will soon be joining the family.

It is now less than four weeks until I will be heading into hospital to have an elective c-section and bring our daughter into the world and I cannot believe how quickly it has come round since finding out we were expecting another child.

I am so thankful I have opted for an elective c-section this time round and it will put my mind at ease knowing this birthing experience will be a lot smoother. I had so much trauma from Elijah’s birth due to the duration, complications and his size which resulted in an emergency c-section and I knew I could not put myself through that again mentally and physically.

At a recent family wedding

Whilst it has only been two and half years since Elijah was a newborn, I forgot just how much stuff was need for a baby. Our house resembles Mothercare at the moment with all the baby paraphernalia.

Having said that, it is so lovely to see the crib and baby bouncer and swing we used with Elijah out again. It is bringing back so many memories and reminding us we are embarking on another wonderful experience.

I recently learnt that our daughter will share the same birthday (14 November) with King Charles, I wonder if she’ll receive a telegram for sharing the same birth as the monarch. Perhaps a princess crown?

I keep picturing the moment we get to hold her in our arms and bring her home to her big brother and start our journey as a family of four. She really is the missing piece to our family and we cannot wait to make memories with both our children.

As I am heading on maternity leave now this will be my last parenting column for awhile. I will be back at some point next year sharing insights of what it is like being a parent of two.