This week I’ll take the time to focus on us because although the children are our world aside from being parents we are husband and wife and it’s important to not forget who you were before the kids were born.

Not only is it important to still remember you’re a couple but it’s important to spend time together without the children and do the things you enjoy together.

Being parents can sometimes take over your lives because children require so much care and they depend on you for everything that your lifestyle adjusts for them. Having children is great as it’s filled with love and joy but it can be tiring. Every parent deserves a break now and then and it’s so easy to feel guilty about that but you shouldn’t.

Out for a meal

There’s no denying children can be hard work at times and every parent deserves some time to do something for themselves whether it’s going for a meal, going to a concert or simply just out for a walk. Recently we’ve been able to have some time to ourselves and enjoy doing things as a couple.

At the end of last month we enjoyed our first night out without Elijah and Layla when we attended an engagement party at South Causey Inn and stayed over for the night. It was the first time we could have a drink together and have fun as a couple. The highlight for me was eating a meal in peace without one child crying for a bottle or the other asking me to play with a toy.

Last weekend we went to see Peter Kay live and we enjoyed being able to sit back and relax having a good laugh together. I must say it was great to watch something other than kids television.

We enjoy having time for us as a couple and we enjoy our time together as a family. Getting the balance of the two just right makes a real difference.

What’s your favourite thing to do when you have a child free day or night?

