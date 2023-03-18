News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
23 hours ago International Criminal Court issue arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin
3 hours ago US President Joe Biden welcomes Vladimir Putin ICC arrest warrant
3 hours ago Heathrow Airport Easter strike: Staff will walk out for 10 days
3 hours ago Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill opens up on blood cancer diagnosis
5 hours ago Comic Relief raises £34 million in star-studded night of comedy
5 hours ago The Wire and John Wick actor Lance Reddick dies aged 60

LIFE IS LOVELY: It’s important for parents to take time for themselves too

Naturally my columns focus on Elijah and Layla which is to be expected considering it is a parenting column but I never take the time to talk about Kieran and I.

Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 18th Mar 2023, 12:00 GMT- 2 min read

This week I’ll take the time to focus on us because although the children are our world aside from being parents we are husband and wife and it’s important to not forget who you were before the kids were born.

Not only is it important to still remember you’re a couple but it’s important to spend time together without the children and do the things you enjoy together.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Being parents can sometimes take over your lives because children require so much care and they depend on you for everything that your lifestyle adjusts for them. Having children is great as it’s filled with love and joy but it can be tiring. Every parent deserves a break now and then and it’s so easy to feel guilty about that but you shouldn’t.

Out for a meal
Out for a meal
Out for a meal
Most Popular

There’s no denying children can be hard work at times and every parent deserves some time to do something for themselves whether it’s going for a meal, going to a concert or simply just out for a walk. Recently we’ve been able to have some time to ourselves and enjoy doing things as a couple.

Read More
Planning permission granted for £3.6m new South Tyneside children protection pro...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At the end of last month we enjoyed our first night out without Elijah and Layla when we attended an engagement party at South Causey Inn and stayed over for the night. It was the first time we could have a drink together and have fun as a couple. The highlight for me was eating a meal in peace without one child crying for a bottle or the other asking me to play with a toy.

Last weekend we went to see Peter Kay live and we enjoyed being able to sit back and relax having a good laugh together. I must say it was great to watch something other than kids television.

We enjoy having time for us as a couple and we enjoy our time together as a family. Getting the balance of the two just right makes a real difference.

What’s your favourite thing to do when you have a child free day or night?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

South TynesidePeter Kay