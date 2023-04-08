News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
6 minutes ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
19 minutes ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
41 minutes ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
1 hour ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
1 hour ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

LIFE IS LOVELY: Our lockdown baby celebrated his third birthday

It hasn’t just been three years since lockdown it’s also been three years since our boy entered the world.

Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 8th Apr 2023, 12:00 BST- 2 min read

I always call Elijah our lockdown baby as he was born on March 27th 2020 just four days after the national lockdown announcement and a lot of his early life was built around Covid-19 restrictions.

Now that lockdown baby is no longer a baby and celebrated his third birthday last week which means we are finally out of the terrible twos. Hooray!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Each year he gets older I refuse to believe he is growing up because sometimes I just want to keep him as a baby forever but on the other hand it is such a good feeling seeing him grow, play and develop his personality.

Elijah celebrating his third birthdayElijah celebrating his third birthday
Elijah celebrating his third birthday
Most Popular

Kids go through different phases of things they are interested in and currently Elijah is all for Spider-Man so naturally that is what this year’s birthday theme was with a Spider-Man cake, balloons, toys and clothes.

It was clear to see he is so loved by all those around him with all the cards, presents and money he received. It was like Christmas all over again and as if the toys he got for his birthday weren’t enough we took him for a trip to Smyths toys store so he could choose more.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Wife of a labourer who was diagnosed with cancer appeals for help

We decided for Elijah’s birthday we would take him bowling with some family members and friends. This would be his first time going bowling so we weren’t sure what he’d make of it.

All went well for the first half of the game but he soon became bored and much preferred running around the bowling alley playing chasey as kids do. Having said that I think the adults and children still all had a fun afternoon out with a fair few strikes in hand.

After a busy afternoon out for Sunday dinner and playing bowling it was time to chill out at home playing with some new toys and eating birthday cake. It was a perfect way to end the day but as for the mess that could wait until another day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Let’s see what life as a three-year-old has in store for Elijah.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

South Tyneside