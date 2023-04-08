I always call Elijah our lockdown baby as he was born on March 27th 2020 just four days after the national lockdown announcement and a lot of his early life was built around Covid-19 restrictions.

Now that lockdown baby is no longer a baby and celebrated his third birthday last week which means we are finally out of the terrible twos. Hooray!

Each year he gets older I refuse to believe he is growing up because sometimes I just want to keep him as a baby forever but on the other hand it is such a good feeling seeing him grow, play and develop his personality.

Elijah celebrating his third birthday

Kids go through different phases of things they are interested in and currently Elijah is all for Spider-Man so naturally that is what this year’s birthday theme was with a Spider-Man cake, balloons, toys and clothes.

It was clear to see he is so loved by all those around him with all the cards, presents and money he received. It was like Christmas all over again and as if the toys he got for his birthday weren’t enough we took him for a trip to Smyths toys store so he could choose more.

We decided for Elijah’s birthday we would take him bowling with some family members and friends. This would be his first time going bowling so we weren’t sure what he’d make of it.

All went well for the first half of the game but he soon became bored and much preferred running around the bowling alley playing chasey as kids do. Having said that I think the adults and children still all had a fun afternoon out with a fair few strikes in hand.

After a busy afternoon out for Sunday dinner and playing bowling it was time to chill out at home playing with some new toys and eating birthday cake. It was a perfect way to end the day but as for the mess that could wait until another day.

Let’s see what life as a three-year-old has in store for Elijah.