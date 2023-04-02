Wife of a North East steel labourer with terminal cancer appeals to his former workmates for help

George Trotter, of Blaydon in Gateshead, was diagnosed with mesothelioma in April 2022, a cancer of the lining of the lungs that is associated with exposure to asbestos.

After his diagnosis, the 80-year-old instructed lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to investigate whether his exposure to the material was linked to his career.

Unfortunately after his cancer diagnosis, doctors informed him that he also has dementia and he has sadly lost his mental capacity.

George and Deborah Trotter.

As a result, George’s wife, Deborah Trotter, 53, has taken on the case on her husband’s behalf and is now appealing to his former workmates to come forward with information about the conditions that he faced.

The legal team are keen to hear from anyone who worked at the Gateshead-based steel manufacturer, Wright Anderson & Co Ltd.

George worked at the firm for around eight years when he joined the company in 1958 as a 15-year-old school leaver.

George's cancer diagnosis has been linked to his exposure to asbestos during his career.

Deborah said: “George had been struggling for a while with symptoms but still nothing prepared either of us for the news that he had cancer. It came as a real bolt out of the blue and knocked us both for six.

“George used to try and stay as active as possible but he soon began to struggle because of his condition.

“During his time at Wright Anderson & Co, George remembered that there were a few small furnaces around the factory and that products were picked out of the furnaces by women who used tongs and then caught the products in buckets.

“He also remembered that there was a lot of dust and fibres flying around. There was so much that he told me he couldn’t help breathing it in.

“The last few months and trying to come to terms with what George’s diagnosis means not only for him but for me too have been the toughest of my life.

"I’ve so many questions about how George could’ve been exposed to asbestos, and while we can’t turn the clock back I feel the least we both deserve is some answers.”

The legal team states that the factory was split into three parts – one, two and three, with George being based in part one.

His job involved sorting steel ready for it to be put on to machines to make steel products.

Emma Bell, the lawyer who is representing the couple, said: “George’s case is yet another reminder of the terrible legacy asbestos has created in the North East with his diagnosis coming many years after his exposure is believed to have happened.

“With George facing an uncertain future we’re appealing to George’s former workmates or anyone else who worked at Wright Anderson & Co, to come forward with information about the conditions he may have faced.

“While we can’t make up for George’s diagnosis and what the future may hold, we’re determined to at least provide him and his wife with the answers they deserve.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Louisa Shaw at Irwin Mitchell on 0191 434 0737 or email at [email protected]