LIFE IS LOVELY: Preparing our toddler for the arrival of the new baby

As our latest addition is due to arrive in mid November, it is difficult to tell just what Elijah’s reaction will be when the baby comes home for the first time.

For almost two and half years Elijah has been used to being the centre of our world, even more so during lockdown when we spent even more time with him than would would have in normal circumstances.

To go from having our undivided attention to sharing us with another sibling will be a big adaption for him but I’m hopeful he’ll be fine with the change.

Elijah with his baby sister bear.

Whilst he will still remain just as important to us as he is now, there may be times when he feels jealous of the new baby getting attention from family members as they welcome her in the world.

It is important we include Elijah in as much as we do with his baby sister whether that be encouraging him to help give her a feed or get her to sleep at night. We want him to accept and love his new baby sister.

Elijah is very much aware a baby is on the way and carries his baby sister’s teddy around calling the bear by her name which is sweet to see and shows just how loving he can be. He often points at my tummy to tell me there is a baby in there so the idea of a baby isn’t a foreign concept to him.

We talk about the baby often so he can familiarise himself with who she is and that just like him she is very much a part of this family and together they will be loved equally.

Elijah has never been around a newborn before so it will be interesting to see what his behaviour will be like and hopefully watch the pair form a bond as they grow up together.