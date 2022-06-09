The new column is brought to you by me Hayley, a 27-year-old mum to my two-year old son Elijah and soon to be baby number two come November.

Each week my column will share stories of being a parent and what I get up to, experiences both good and bad, and plenty of issues parents can relate to whether it’s dealing with tantrums in public or listening to the same nursery rhyme for the hundredth time.

I’ll also ask other parents out there to get in touch with advice as I ask about certain things such as potty training or tips for starting nursery.

Soon to be big brother, Elijah

So as I’ve said I have a two-year-old son called Elijah who was born four days after that very first lockdown back in 2020 which was filled with so much uncertainty and not the birth I had planned.

Fast forward to today, my husband Kieran and I recently announced to our family and friends a new arrival will be joining the family in November.

It’s an exciting time as we think about names and whether this new little person will look just like Elijah.

Despite him being so young we’ve explained to Elijah he’ll be a big brother soon, but in all honesty he probably just thinks its a new toy until he sees his sibling for real.

While the thought of a newborn baby is an exciting prospect it’s also quite scary thinking that we are going to be responsible for another tiny human being.

Nonetheless there’s nothing quite like the feeling of holding the baby for the first time, dressing them in their little outfits and showing them off the world.

Sadly we didn’t get to experience that fully with Elijah due to the pandemic so we are definitely going to make the most of it this time round.