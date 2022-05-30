South Shields Town Hall has been adorned in decorative red, white and blue swags and rosettes while flying ten union flags as well as a special flag on the main flagpole featuring the Platinum Jubilee colours and emblem.

The hooks and eyelets being used are the original ones that were fitted on the building’s exterior for The Queen’s Coronation in 1952.

Jarrow Town Hall is also being decorated with the special Jubilee rosette as well as flying the Jubilee flag.

Painting South Tyneside red, white and blue.

Schools, libraries, churches and community organisations are holding their own celebrations to mark the historic milestone, from jubilee-themed crafts and reading activities to street parties, fun days, sports tournaments and afternoon teas, to name a few.

St Hilda’s Church in South Shields town centre will be holding a service of thanksgiving and celebration on Saturday, June 4, at 12noon. All are welcome and the service will be followed by refreshments in St Hilda’s Visitors’ Centre.

A number of the activities and community projects have been supported by the Council’s Platinum Jubilee Community Grant – a fund dedicated to supporting local events and projects celebrating the Platinum Jubilee around the Jubilee Bank Holiday.

South Shields Hall marking the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The grants scheme has seen £34,000 distributed across more than 100 applications from a wide range of clubs, groups, residents’ and community associations, schools, ‘Friends of’ groups and older people’s housing and supported living projects.

Councillor Ruth Berkley, Lead Member for Voluntary Sector, Partnerships and Equalities at South Tyneside Council, said: “The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is such an incredibly special milestone, we felt it was important to support our diverse communities to host celebrations in a way that is meaningful to them.

“I’m sure that the many events taking place right across the borough will be a fitting tribute to Her Majesty’s long reign and remarkable record of public service.

South Tyneside Council Cllr Ruth Berkley joins Bliss-Ability's Lynda Welsh and Carolyn Robinson to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubliee.

"They also provide residents with the opportunity to come together and enjoy making memories they can look back on fondly for generations to come.”

She added: “We hope our communities have a great time celebrating this historic occasion.”

Bliss=Ability in South Shields is one of the many organisations to receive support from the Platinum Jubilee Community Grant.

Sharon Bell, Chief Executive of Bliss=Ability, said: “Thanks to the support from the council, our staff and local residents were able to come together and take part in arts workshops while learning and enjoying fun creative jubilee-related activities.

Marine Park Primary School children visit The Word in South Shields for a Right Royal Read.

“The event was fully inclusive and was a wonderful way for us to get involved in celebrating this very special anniversary.”

The Queen’s Green Canopy scheme has been bringing 70 new trees to the borough with local groups working alongside the council, and an avenue of cherry trees was also planted in South Marine Park, South Shields.

For further information about the Queen’s Jubilee Celebrations in South Tyneside, including community events and activities, visit www.southtyneside.gov.uk/queensjubilee