Nursery teams get schooled on helping children grow up healthy and happy in South Tyneside

Twenty staff working in early years settings across South Tyneside took part in the’ Building on Success’ professional development programme, which is funded by the Department for Education and delivered by the Education Development Trust.

The eight-month programme covered modules on personal and social development, communication and language and early maths, aimed at staff working with children with an Education Health and Care Plan, or in settings where there are disadvantaged children.

The programme looks at improving the skills of staff working with two-to-four-year-olds, helping them identify children with speech or communication needs and develop skills to support self-confidence, relationships, and self-awareness.

South Tyneside Council's Bev Scanlon handing out Early Years Professional Development certificates at South Shields Town Hall.

Councillor Adam Ellison, Lead Member for Children, Young People and Families at South Tyneside Council, said the training meant early years would see staff better able to work with parents and carers to support the home learning environment.

“We want all our children to have the best start in life so it’s important that our staff have the right skills to be able to identify any issues as early as possible,” he said.

“This training will help staff in our early years settings to work more effectively with children and families so that all children can reach their full potential.”

He added: “I’d like to congratulate all those who took part for their commitment as the course was very intense. Their additional skills will be of genuine value to many families in South Tyneside.”

Among the providers involved in the scheme was Nurserytime South Shields.

Manager Helen Coulson said: “The Early Years Professional Development Programme proved hugely beneficial to us at Nurserytime and no doubt many other childcare and education providers as our sector recovers from the impact of Covid.

"It acts as a reminder to really focus on those good quality interactions, and the knowledge and skills which underpin them.

"As we strive to provide the highest quality care and education we have really taken the opportunity to reflect upon our pedagogy alongside our wider team to ensure our children receive the best possible early years experience.

