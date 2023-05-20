News you can trust since 1849
Seven South Tyneside grassroots football sites get funding for improvements as part of new Government deal

In total, 75 sites across the North East will benefit from a share of the £64 million investment.

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 20th May 2023, 11:55 BST- 2 min read

South Tyneside football pitches will be given improved facilities as part of a new Government scheme to level up access to quality sports facilities across England.

Over 1,600 sites across the country will be built or upgraded as part of the plan with 75 sites being found across the wider North East.

Three of the South Tyneside sites can be found in Hebburn, where new goalposts will be paid for with grant support at Hebburn Sports Ground, home of Hebburn Town Juniors FC, Hebburn Comprehensive School and Hedworthfield Community Association where Roach Dynamos JFC play.

Grassroots football facilities in South Tyneside have been awrded funding. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)Grassroots football facilities in South Tyneside have been awrded funding. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
The three sites will see a combined £8,812 invested in football in Hebburn.

Elsewhere, four South Shields pitches will be given additional support. Assistance will be available for new goalposts at Harton and Westoe Miners Welfare, home of the South Shields FC Foundation, St Stephens Primary School and Cleadon Lane New Fields, home to Whitburn and Cleadon Junior Football Club.

Financial support with floodlights has also been approved at Clifton Playing Fields where Whiteleas Juniors FC play. In total the four sites will see a combined £7,002 worth of funding.

The scheme was announced by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, with Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer saying: “From Newcastle to Darlington, Hartlepool to Stockton we’re levelling up grassroots sports facilities to give more people better access to high quality pitches and changing rooms.

“Sport is vital to our physical and mental health and wellbeing and this work with our Football Foundation partners will help people across the North East get active.”

