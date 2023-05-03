Elijah spent most of last week off nursery due to a bad chesty cough, a runny nose and generally feeling fatigue.

As he began to feel unwell before bed time and struggling with a chesty cough during the night it was clear to see it was the start of him getting poorly which would mean time off nursery to stop it spreading to the other children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I initially thought it was 24-hour thing but as the week went on it still took time to get out of his system even with the help of medicine, fluids and plenty of rest.

Elijah who is normally very full of energy was lacking it for two days when he wanted to stay in his pyjamas, napping when he usually wouldn’t, not eating much and burning up. As I say it’s not nice seeing your child poorly when all you want is for them to be their usual happy healthy self.

Elijah feeling poorly in bed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was finding comfort through Kieran and I sitting on our knees or lying down with us on the couch or in our bed. Although the cuddles couldn’t take away the germs it was a nice feeling knowing he came to us in his time of need.

What I’ve learnt from having two young children is that it’s always best to have the cupboards stocked with medicine and creams as they catch germs and become poorly so quickly. Ice cream and ice lollies are also great for tackling those sore throats or high temperatures.

Thankfully, he is all better now which is just as well as we have Layla’s christening to look forward to this weekend!