Elderly cat looking for retirement home after returning to protection centre for second time

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 20th Feb 2025, 12:47 BST
Updated 20th Feb 2025, 13:06 BST

An elderly cat is seeking the perfect retirement home after finding himself homeless for a second time at the ripe old age of 17.

Magpie was rescued from life on the streets as a stray nine years ago; when originally taken in, he was checked for a microchip but his owners did not want him back and the finder offered him a place to call home.

Unfortunately, after many happy years together, his owner had to go into care and Cats Protection Tyneside Cat Centre was asked to step in and help.

Magpie at Tyneside Cat Centre is looking for another new homeMagpie at Tyneside Cat Centre is looking for another new home
Magpie at Tyneside Cat Centre is looking for another new home | Tyneside Cat Centre

Since being at the centre in Gateshead, the black-and-white moggy has proved himself to be a complete softy, greeting anyone who comes to say hello to him in his pen and curling up on any available lap.

Unsurprisingly, he has a few aged-related health issues including kidney disease, which requires an easily available special diet food, and his blood pressure is kept in check with medication. Staff will go through his needs as part of the adoption process.

Centre Manager Beni Benstead said: “Magpie has won the hearts of everyone here at the centre with his friendly and warm personality. He loves to play with ping pong balls, chasing them around his pen like a kitten – you really wouldn’t know he was an elderly gentleman by looking at him.

“We really hope we can find Magpie a new home where he can live out his days in quiet and peaceful comfort, just as he deserves.”

Better vet treatments and care mean that pet cats are living longer than ever, with some like Magpie thriving into their late teens and even into their early 20s.

Anyone wanting to help Magpie should use the Tyneside Cat Centre website.

