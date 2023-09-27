Secondary school applications: When is the application deadline and how to apply

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new school year may have only just begun, but there are already eyes of students and parents looking at the next academic year as the move to secondary schools across the region approaches.

The deadline for secondary school applications is coming quickly and this is everything you need to know about the process in South Tyneside.

When is the secondary school application deadline in South Tyneside?

The deadline for applying to secondary schools across South Tyneside and the wider North East is 4:30pm Tuesday, October 31.

What happens when I have applied for a secondary school place for my child?

South Tyneside Council has confirmed it will send an acknowledgement email by the end of December 2023 to confirm that it received and are processing the application.

After this, parents will simply need to wait until national offer day in march 2024.

When is National Offer Day for secondary school places?

National Offer Day will be on Friday, March 1 2024 this academic year.

What if I want to appeal my child’s secondary school place?

Families have ten days to either accept the school place offered, request a place on a school’s waiting list or request an appeal form. These forms need to be returned by Friday, April 26.

Are there secondary school open days or open evenings in South Tyneside?

Most secondary schools will have open evenings throughout the next two months with the following evenings available: