Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This Easter, Baileys is giving coffee lovers the ultimate adult treat with the launch of the Baileys Eggspresso - a delicious, indulgent twist on your treat coffee.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As coffee personalisation continues to dominate trends and with an estimated 80 million chocolate eggs set to be consumed this Easter, the Original Irish Cream is serving up the perfect combination of three of our favourite things: coffee, chocolate and Baileys.

A simple yet delicious treat, the Baileys Eggspresso is a rich and creamy serve that can be enjoyed hot or cold. This at-home delight is easy to create in just a few simple steps and can be made in any Easter egg, though we recommend a Baileys Easter Egg for that extra touch of decadence. Finish with chocolate shavings, mini chocolate eggs, or a drizzle of caramel for a festive touch to your Easter celebrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To craft this delectable serve, Baileys collaborated with renowned coffee expert Celeste Wong, also known as "The Girl in the Café".

Baileys unveils the ultimate adult Easter treat: The Eggspresso.

With over 15 years in the specialty coffee industry, Celeste has honed her skills as a top-tier barista in leading artisan cafés across New Zealand, Melbourne, and London. Recognised as one of London's top five baristas by the Financial Times, Celeste brings a wealth of knowledge and passion to this collaboration.

Celeste said: "Creating the Baileys Eggspresso has been such a fun and indulgent experience. The combination of rich espresso, creamy Baileys, and smooth chocolate is a dream for coffee lovers - especially when served in a Baileys Easter Egg. It’s the perfect way to elevate your coffee ritual and add a little extra fun sweetness to your Easter celebrations."

How to make the Baileys Eggspresso

Ingredients:

30-50ml Baileys Original Irish Cream

30-50ml espresso (freshly brewed or chilled) – can be made using a coffee machine, a pod machine, or instant coffee

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

150-200ml milk – for a hot serve, steam with a machine, froth with a handheld frother, or shake in a sealed jar; for a cold serve, simply use as is.

Easter egg for serving - Baileys Chocolate Egg recommended for added indulgence

Garnish:

Chocolate shavings, mini chocolate eggs, or a drizzle of caramel.

Ice Coffee:

Carefully cut the top off an Easter Egg, and remove any treats inside to create your edible cup.

Fill with ice cubes for an extra chilled experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brew an espresso and allow it to cool, or use a pre-chilled espresso. Instant coffee dissolved in cold water works too - then pour it directly over ice into the chocolate egg.

Froth or simply add cold milk into the chocolate egg and stir in Baileys Original Irish Cream for a velvety, refreshing twist.

Garnish with chocolate shavings, mini chocolate eggs, or a drizzle of caramel.

Sip, chill, and enjoy!

Hot Coffee:

Carefully cut the top off an Easter Egg and remove any treats inside to create your edible cup. Place the edible cup in a mug to ensure you don’t lose any deliciousness!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brew an espresso and allow it to cool, or use a pre-chilled espresso. Instant coffee dissolved in cold water works too - then pour it directly into the chocolate egg.

Steam or froth 150-200ml of milk until warm and velvety. If you don’t have a steamer or frother, add the milk to a sealed jar and warm in the microwave before shaking.

Add in the Baileys Original Irish Cream to the steamed milk and gently pour into the chocolate for a smooth, indulgent finish

Garnish with chocolate shavings, mini chocolate eggs, or a drizzle of caramel.

Sip and savour the moment!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlotte Gibbon, Director of Gins, Pimm’s, Baileys, and Non-Alc at Diageo GB, said: “This Easter, Baileys is inviting coffee and chocolate lovers alike to stir up a little magic at home with our new Baileys Eggspresso. We know that coffee is more than just a pick-me-up; it’s a treat, a moment of indulgence. With the Eggspresso, we’re bringing a playful and delicious twist to Easter celebrations, perfect for enjoying with friends and family.

Baileys is available to purchase at all major retailers, so you can stir up your own Easter delight from the comfort of home.