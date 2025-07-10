4 . Harbour Lights Inn

Harbour Lights Inn is an excellent pub located on Lawe Road. It’s a great spot to visit if you want to learn more about the history of South Shields, with plenty of historical artwork adorning the walls. The menu offers a wide selection of dishes from classic pub grub, Sunday lunches and fish and chips. The staff go above and beyond, and I’d really recommend trying to nab a table near the window for views and people-watching. | Tripadvisor