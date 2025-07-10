My top 10 all-time favourite restaurants in South Shields - including Colman’s, Wyvestows and Mambo

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 10th Jul 2025, 12:45 BST

South Shields is home to many amazing places to dine 🍴

As an absolute foodie, one of my favourite things to do is visit a restaurant and indulge in a delicious meal.

I’m lucky enough to live in the beautiful North East seaside town South Shields, which not only boasts a stunning coastline but an amazing selection of restaurants.

From traditional seafood spots, classic pub grub and global cuisine, here are my top 10 favourite restaurants to visit in South Shields.

1. Colman’s Seafood Temple

Colman’s Seafood Temple on Sea Road is my ultimate restaurant destination in South Shields. I love it for many reasons, including; beautiful views of the beach, unique cocktails, delicious seafood and exceptional customer service. It is the only place in South Shields to serve oysters too, which I always order when I visit. | Tripadvisor

2. Mambo Wine and Dine

Mambo Wine and Dine on Winchester Street is a fantastic restaurant spot for a large booking. The restaurant is located in a beautifully decorated large space, with plenty of tables. The customer service is fantastic, with plenty of personality from the staff. The cherry on top of Mambo is of course the delicious food, with plenty of selection and offers available. I’d highly recommend the steak. | Tripadvisor-Kye S

3. Wyvestows

Wyvestows is another fantastic restaurant in South Shields, oozing with luxury. Located on Dean Road in the Chichester area, the restaurant serves up delicious and filling meals and gorgeous cocktails. I personally love to visit Wyvestows with the girls, or on date night. | Tripadvisor-Charlotte F

4. Harbour Lights Inn

Harbour Lights Inn is an excellent pub located on Lawe Road. It’s a great spot to visit if you want to learn more about the history of South Shields, with plenty of historical artwork adorning the walls. The menu offers a wide selection of dishes from classic pub grub, Sunday lunches and fish and chips. The staff go above and beyond, and I’d really recommend trying to nab a table near the window for views and people-watching. | Tripadvisor

