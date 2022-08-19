Breakfast in South Shields - Seven places to go across South Tyneside for a cooked breakfast
They say it’s the most important meal of the day, after all – but where in South Tyneside do you always visit if you fancy treating yourself to a cooked breakfast?
If you’re in the mood for a big breakfast this weekend (but just don’t fancy the cooking bit) why not take the recommendation of hungry customers from across the borough.
We put the Shields Gazette readers to the test and asked them to nominate their favourite breakfast and brunch spots across our towns and villages.
Whether you fancy a full English, something a little lighter or just a proper coffee to kick-start your day, why not choose somewhere new from their list.
Here are some of the Gazette readers’ breakfast recommendations, as shared on our Facebook page. Click here to see more and add your own to the post.
Caf8, Prince Edward Road
You can’t beat a good breakfast to start the day – and this was a popular choice on our Facebook page.
Sarah Brownsword said: “Cafe8 at the Nook, lovely food and friendly atmosphere.”
Cafe at the House, Laygate
Open for breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner – why not make your visit an early one and test out the morning offerings.
Nominated by Linda Grierson and Gail Mackie.
Cafe L, St James Mall, Hebburn
With a high star rating on both TripAdvisor and Google, why not put Cafe L on your visit list.
Joan Winter said: “Cafe L, Hebburn, good food, great staff.”
Cafe Ross, Queen Street
The perfect stop-off for a hearty brekkie to kick-start your day.
Ken Campbell said: “Definitely the Cafe Ross in Queen Street. 10-star cafe.”
Charlestons Coffee House, Mile End Road
There’ll be something to tickle your tastebuds, whether you’re in the mood for a full English or a breakfast butty.
James Morley said: “Definitely Charlestons Coffee House!”
The Clifton Cafe, Ocean Road
Open from 8am, it’s an ideal spot to start your day with a breakfast of choice and all-important cuppa.
Karen Stenhoff said: “The Clifton Cafe, delicious.”
The Smithy Cafe, Smith Street
One TripAdvisor review hailed the Smithy Cafe as the home of “the best breakfast I’ve ever had”.
Cheryl Sarah said: “The Smithy Cafe, food is amazing.”