If you’re in the mood for a big breakfast this weekend (but just don’t fancy the cooking bit) why not take the recommendation of hungry customers from across the borough.

We put the Shields Gazette readers to the test and asked them to nominate their favourite breakfast and brunch spots across our towns and villages.

Readers have been nominating their favourite places to go for a cooked breakfast. Perfect if you're looking for some inspiration!

Whether you fancy a full English, something a little lighter or just a proper coffee to kick-start your day, why not choose somewhere new from their list.

Caf8, Prince Edward Road

You can’t beat a good breakfast to start the day – and this was a popular choice on our Facebook page.

How about a hot drink to go with your breakfast?

Sarah Brownsword said: “Cafe8 at the Nook, lovely food and friendly atmosphere.”

Cafe at the House, Laygate

Open for breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner – why not make your visit an early one and test out the morning offerings.

Nominated by Linda Grierson and Gail Mackie.

Cafe L, St James Mall, Hebburn

With a high star rating on both TripAdvisor and Google, why not put Cafe L on your visit list.

Joan Winter said: “Cafe L, Hebburn, good food, great staff.”

Cafe Ross, Queen Street

The perfect stop-off for a hearty brekkie to kick-start your day.

Ken Campbell said: “Definitely the Cafe Ross in Queen Street. 10-star cafe.”

Charlestons Coffee House, Mile End Road

There’ll be something to tickle your tastebuds, whether you’re in the mood for a full English or a breakfast butty.

James Morley said: “Definitely Charlestons Coffee House!”

The Clifton Cafe, Ocean Road

Open from 8am, it’s an ideal spot to start your day with a breakfast of choice and all-important cuppa.

Karen Stenhoff said: “The Clifton Cafe, delicious.”

The Smithy Cafe, Smith Street

One TripAdvisor review hailed the Smithy Cafe as the home of “the best breakfast I’ve ever had”.