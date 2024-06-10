Bubbleology Red Bull range launch first energising bubble tea.

Find your wings and ignite your senses this summer with the coolest drink to hit the high street – introducing the UK’s first energising bubble tea, the limited-edition Red Bull Watermelon Boba Infusion, from leading bubble tea brand Bubbleology.

Created in partnership with energy drinks giant Red Bull, sip and smile your way through the summer with this special serve, available from 3rd June in-store at Bubbleology.

Vibrant in appearance and bursting with bold fruity flavours, the base of this summer bubble tea special features signature Bubbleology crystal pearls and strawberry popping boba, infused with sweet tones of watermelon and fragrant jasmine, topped with ice.

Served alongside Red Bull RED Edition Watermelon, customers can create their perfect bubble tea pour with a striking and beautiful ombre effect.